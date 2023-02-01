 
Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem

Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem

Skylar Grey has been one of the most consistent Eminem collaborators since Love the Way You Lie hit the charts, which Skylar Grey helped write.

Grey and Em have 12 songs together so far and this might be their 13th.

Skylar Grey posted a black and white photo of her in the recording studio in which she is facing her back to the camera.

The Vampire at the Swimming Pool singer was seen wearing a oversized white T-shirt that said, ‘Love The Way You Lie’, a song that Rihanna and Eminem came out in 2010. Grey captioned the image writing, “Things are happening…”

While the frame did not feature Rihanna nor Slim Shady, fans were quick to notice the tags Grey had used. Noticing the hitmakers name in the image, fans were flooded the post to express their excitement.

One fan exclaimed writing “Eminem and Rihanna” with a bunch of fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Many more fans gushed in similar fashion.

“EMINEM AND RIHANNA TAGS IM SCREAMING,” expressed one excited fan.

“I hope it’s features with em and riri, not shout out for your T-shirt,” wrote another.

“Congratulations this is interesting I am excited about things,” on user said.

Another said, “Can’t wait for more new music”

