 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'Pariah couple' by royal expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for being 'ticking timebomb as King Charles' coronation comes near.

Royal Family expert Daniela Elser writes in News.au that His Majesty is concerned about his younger son and his wife.

She pens: "One of the big unknowns in all of this is what the hell is going to happen with the King’s Coronation. It has been widely reported that the Duke and Duchess, despite their pariah status, will be invited to the big day but whether they will attend is the multimillion-dollar question. (Perhaps quite literally if they deign to bring cameras with them.)

She continues: "What both this and the Andrew situation reveal is that Charles has no real idea how to handle these ticking time bombs."

This comes as the King prepares for his coronation in May.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy's parents were best 'in-laws' from ground up

Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy's parents were best 'in-laws' from ground up
Meghan Markle ignores Hilaria Baldwin after Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting

Meghan Markle ignores Hilaria Baldwin after Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting

King Charles' action against Andrew likely to strengthen Eugenie's bond with Prince Harry

King Charles' action against Andrew likely to strengthen Eugenie's bond with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate $3 million

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate $3 million

Ozzy Osbourne cancels UK, Europe tour over poor health

Ozzy Osbourne cancels UK, Europe tour over poor health
Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir

Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir
Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch

Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch
Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch

Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons

Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons
Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination

Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination
Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance

Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance
Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’

Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’