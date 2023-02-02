Doja Cat says it’s ‘disrespectful’ to Britney Spears comparing their shaved heads

Doja Cat is offended by fans comparing her buzzcut to Britney Spears’ shaved head back in 2007, when she did because of a meltdown.

Known for her different fashion statements, Doja recently debuted her buzzcut and told Variety that she will continue to experiment with it. Moreover, the rapper, 27, also added that she does not appreciate how trolls make the comparison because it’s not fair to Spears, 41, who was going through a difficult phase in her life at the time.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimising what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” said Doja.

“Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing,” she added.

Britney made headlines over the past several years when she was under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, and was mandated to regularly attend psychiatric care during a reported mental health battle. She was freed of her conservatorship in 2021, after 13 years.

In addition to defending Britney and her struggles, Doja talked about why she decided to change her look without warning.

“When I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, ‘Get this s**t off of me,’ because I needed to change something,” she said.

“I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don’t have a wig that’s glued to my forehead.”

Doja also added that she feels more liberated with this style. She shared that while she still wears wig but she does it out of her own will.

“It’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful.”