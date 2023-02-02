Fact-check: Old video of explosion in Lahore falsely linked to Peshawar attack

The footage is in fact from October 2021, when a boiler exploded in a beverage factory on Multan Road in Lahore

A video has been shared hundreds of times in Twitter posts that claim it was recorded on January 30, when a deadly suicide blast tore through a mosque in Peshawar, killing 100 people.



The claim is false.

Claim

On January 31, a Twitter user uploaded a video which showed fire erupting from a building.

“Saddened to see this...More than 50 killed in a suicide bomb blast in a masjid (mosque) in Peshawar,” the user wrote.

The clip has been viewed over 3,000 times, at the time of writing.

Another Twitter user shared the same video with the caption: “It’s horrible, look at the fire of today’s blast. Peshawar Blast.” This video has received over 30,000 views.

Fact

Combined reverse image and Geo Television’s archive department found that the footage is from October 2021, when a boiler exploded in a beverage factory on Multan Road in Lahore.

Geo Fact Check used the search engine Yandex to locate the actual footage of the explosion in Lahore.

It then further verified this video from Geo Television’s archives, which showed that the clip was recorded in October 2021, not on January 30, 2023, when terrorists struck a mosque in Peshawar.

