 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s butler points out ‘huge difference’ between Prince Harry and mum

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Princess Diana’s butler points out ‘huge difference’ between Prince Harry and mum
Princess Diana’s butler points out ‘huge difference’ between Prince Harry and mum

Prince Harry has been slammed by the former butler of Princess Diana for being delusional to think that he’s going in the same direction as his mum.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul Burrell noted: “I think he’s convinced himself that this is the way his mother would want him to go but I could counsel him with that and say ‘your mother was a huge supporter of the royal family.

Paul continued: “She was very proud of you Harry being part of that family and your brother. She always supported the monarchy. She was proud to be a royal princess too, even when she died she was still a princess, Diana, Princess of Wales, and she wanted to continue to support the Crown in anything she did.”

“There is a huge difference between your mother’s work and what she wanted in life and yours. Just because she wanted to have a bolthole in Malibu in California to take you and your brother on vacation once or twice a year isn’t to say she was about to abandon the country … She never would have abandoned the country,” he added.

“I’ve got letters that say ‘I long to hug my mother-in-law, I know, mama, what it feels like, I understand what it feels like to be queen of this country, I understand your thoughts and feelings,’ all very supportive towards the queen,” he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’

Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’
Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch
Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller
Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources

Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources
Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off
Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why

Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why
Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon

Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon
Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’

Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’