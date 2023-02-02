BLACKPINK Jennie garners praises after posting new photos from UAE mosque

BLACKPINK Jennie garnered praises from fans after posting photos of her recent visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Thursday.

The 27-year-old singer turned to Instagram to share the glimpse into her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque by posting a carousel of images.

In the series of shared photos, the Shut Down songstress could be seen with her head covered in a black scarf as she strikes a pose in the premises of the grand mosque.

Jennie opted for a pair of long printed pants and a loose-fitting long-sleeved knitted sweater with a white t-shirt underneath.

She completed the look with a pair of black shades and back and white sports shoes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennierubyjane

BLACKPINK's idol garnered praises from fans for her modest look in the recently shared clicks from the famous landmark of Abu Dhabi.



The Pink Venom hitmaker captioned the post “Exploring while touring”, she paid the visit to the famous mosque during her ongoing concert tour BORN PINK.



For the unaware, the South Korean girl band is currently on their ongoing concert tour BORN PINK, they kicked-off the journey in October 2022 and it will end in June 21, 2023.