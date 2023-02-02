 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Jennie garners praises after posting new photos from UAE mosque

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

BLACKPINK Jennie garners praises after posting new photos from UAE mosque
BLACKPINK Jennie garners praises after posting new photos from UAE mosque

BLACKPINK Jennie garnered praises from fans after posting photos of her recent visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Thursday.

The 27-year-old singer turned to Instagram to share the glimpse into her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque by posting a carousel of images.

In the series of shared photos, the Shut Down songstress could be seen with her head covered in a black scarf as she strikes a pose in the premises of the grand mosque.

Jennie opted for a pair of long printed pants and a loose-fitting long-sleeved knitted sweater with a white t-shirt underneath.

She completed the look with a pair of black shades and back and white sports shoes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennierubyjane
Photo Credit: Instagram/Jennierubyjane

BLACKPINK's idol garnered praises from fans for her modest look in the recently shared clicks from the famous landmark of Abu Dhabi.

The Pink Venom hitmaker captioned the post “Exploring while touring”, she paid the visit to the famous mosque during her ongoing concert tour BORN PINK.

For the unaware, the South Korean girl band is currently on their ongoing concert tour BORN PINK, they kicked-off the journey in October 2022 and it will end in June 21, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner dances at Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ concert, video goes viral

Kris Jenner dances at Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ concert, video goes viral
Prince Harry opens up on 'cheating allegation' in an art exam

Prince Harry opens up on 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Princess Diana’s butler shares cancer diagnosis days after Prince Harry row

Princess Diana’s butler shares cancer diagnosis days after Prince Harry row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try not to 'rub King Charles the wrong way' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try not to 'rub King Charles the wrong way' ahead of coronation
Prince Harry's publisher faces crisis as high-profile figures step down after Spare release

Prince Harry's publisher faces crisis as high-profile figures step down after Spare release
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A
Selena Gomez, Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are 'both very into each other': Insider

Selena Gomez, Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are 'both very into each other': Insider
Iranian director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in jail

Iranian director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in jail
Harry Styles successfully concludes global ‘Love On Tour’ on his 29th birthday

Harry Styles successfully concludes global ‘Love On Tour’ on his 29th birthday
King Charles to visit Australia amid growing Republican movement against monarchy?

King Charles to visit Australia amid growing Republican movement against monarchy?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to ‘apologise’ and ‘move back’ to the UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to ‘apologise’ and ‘move back’ to the UK

Prince Harry, Meghan made Oprah Winfrey ‘look stupid’ with ‘Spare’ promo

Prince Harry, Meghan made Oprah Winfrey ‘look stupid’ with ‘Spare’ promo