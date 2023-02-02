 
King Charles III condemns 'dreadful' bomb attack in Peshawar

Britain's ​King Charles III has sent a message of condolence to the President of Pakistan following the deadliest bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in a suicide attack in the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Britain's new monarch in his message to President Dr Arif Alvi, said: "My wife and I were profoundly shocked by the dreadful bomb attack in Peshawar on Monday. Such acts of incomprehensible brutality, wherever they occur, are a barbaric assault on our shared humanity and our values of understanding and compassion."

King Charles added: "It is all the more horrific that the victims were in a place of worship during afternoon prayers. We feel most deeply for all those who have been so cruelly bereaved and injured. We recall our visit to Pakistan in 2006 with the greatest fondness, and will hold the people of Pakistan in our special thoughts and prayers as you mourn those you have lost."

The British royal family has expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan in the hour of grief, and shared the message of King Charles on their official social media accounts and royal website.

