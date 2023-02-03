 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Salim Khan is the father of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan
Actor/screen-writer Salim Khan talks about his second marriage with wife Helen, says it was an emotional accident and that he had had no intention.

In his son Arbaaz Khan’s new show The Invincibles, Salim openly talked about his love story with Helen and with first wife Salma Khan.

The promo of the show revealed Arbaaz asking his father about his love story with second wife. Salim said: “She was young, I was also young. Mera koi aisa iraada nahi tha. This is an emotional accident. Kisi ke sath bhi ho sakta hai.”

The Dabangg producer further asked about his love story with first wife Salma, who is also the biological mother to Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

“Chhup ke milte the idhar udhar kahin. Maine kaha ki nahi, I would like to meet your parents. Jab main gaya, sab mere ko dekhne ke liye aa gaye the jaise zoo mein koi janwar aaya hai naya ki dekhne chalte hain, added Khan.”

The small snippet also shed light on the story where Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar split. The duo wrote some absolutely amazing films together in 1970s like Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, reports IndianExpress. 



