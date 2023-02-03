 
Friday Feb 03 2023
Prince Harry ‘exploiting’ the Firm as payback for his childhood’

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Prince Harry has reportedly been ‘taking full advantage’ of his status as a former ‘sheltered and uber-privileged’ child, by exploiting the family that ‘did the same to him’.

Writer Peggy Drexler issued this claim in her newly released op-ed piece for the CNN.

Drexler believes, “While we can, and should, have some disdain for how Harry has chosen to approach his life circumstances, it’s also possible to have some compassion for him — and understanding. He did not, after all, entirely create himself. And, sheltered and uber-privileged as he was for much of his upbringing, he is likely a fairly immature 38 year old.”

“Now, he’s pushing back against the machine that made him in the only way he knows how — and possibly doing so because it’s the only way he knows how to make his own money and live independently.”

After all, “He felt exploited as a child and younger adult; he’s now in turn profiting off his family (and earning an enormous amount of money in the process).”

