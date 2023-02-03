Sheikh Rashid booked over 'immoral, nasty' comments against Bilawal Bhutto

Police officials escort former interior minister Shiekh Rashid arrives to attend hearing at additional and sessions court in Federal Capital. — ONLINE

KARACHI: Already named in two cases in Murree and Islamabad, former interior minister Friday found himself in hot waters Friday when he was booked in another case for using foul language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi.



The former federal minister, according to the first information report, made "immoral" and "nasty" comments which infuriated the public and created a law and order situation in the area.

The FIR has been registered at Karachi’s Mochko Police Station on a complaint from a local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.

Sheikh Rashid — who is currently in police custody on a two-day physical remand in a case filed for hurling ‘murder plot’ allegations towards PPP co-chairman — was nominated in a case by Islamabad Police for threatening police personnel on Thursday.

According to sources, a Karachi police team, including the station house office (SHO) and deputy superintendent of police, has reached Islamabad to take him into custody Rashid. The AML chief will be shifted to Karachi today, they said.

The case

The FIR registered against Rashid includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 500 (Punishment for defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups).

According to the FIR, the AML chief used "highly offensive and disgusting" words against party chairman Bilawal during a media talk at the Polyclinic Hospital which led to anarchy among thousands of PPP workers.

"A large number of people took to the streets and I, along with other members including Pir Buksh son of Ali Murad, Muhammad Bux son of Mola Buksh and others, tried hard to stop them,” added the FIR.

It also said that the AML chief deliberately conspired to subvert peace, tried to instigate a conflict and bloodshed and attempted to spread disorder.

"Legal action should be taken against him (Sheikh Rashid)," it said.