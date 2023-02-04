 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana thought King Charles marriage proposal was 'joke'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Princess Diana misunderstood King Charles big gesture as he proposed to her for wedding.

The former Princess of Wales thought her future husband was joking as he sat down on one knee in 1981.

Diana told biographer Andrew Morton: “[Charles] said, 'Will you marry me?' and I laughed.

She continued: "I remember thinking, 'This is a joke,' and I said, 'Yeah, OK,' and laughed. He was deadly serious."

"I said, 'I love you so much, I love you so much.' And he said, 'Whatever love means.'

“In my immaturity, which was enormous, I thought that he was very much in love with me, which he was.

“He sort of had the besotted look about him looking back at it, but it wasn't the genuine sort." 

Australia likely to remove King Charles as Head of state in 2025

Meghan Markle signals 'useless gesture' to show she is unhappy in marriage

Prince William will respect his father's decision if Harry is invited to coronation: report

King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'

Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist

Prince Harry says ‘flying’ made him ‘grounded’ on 25th birthday

Prince Harry recalls apologising to his Pakistani friend: 'I'm not a racist'

Prince Harry talks about moment Dodi Al-Fayed father ‘won him over’

Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic

Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories

Prince Harry thought calling friend ‘Paki’ was ‘harmless’: ‘It was like Aussie’

