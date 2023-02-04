Melanie Lynskey commends Yellowjacket co-stars after wrapping Season 2

Melanie Lynskey recently disclosed that her Yellowjackets co-stars had wrapped the season two of the hit Showtime drama.



Taking to Twitter, the Emmy Award nominee “thanked” the cast and crew for their “hard work and brilliance”.

She wrote, “Thank you Sophie & Sophie & Samantha & Jasmin & Courtney & Liv & Steven & Kevin & Alexa & Luciano & Nia & Mya & Nuha & Jenna and everyone else for your hard work and your brilliance and the love I feel from all of you.”

Moreover, Melanie tweeted, “Sorry to be sappy but the 90s cast of Yellowjackets wrapped yesterday and we all sat and watched episode 201 together...”

“And other than my siblings, I have never felt this level of pride and respect and adoration for a group of people,” said the 45-year-old.

The actress added, “I can't believe their talent and their hearts.”

Per synopsis, the new season will show high school girls' soccer team from New Jersey as they courageously face the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a tournament in 1996.

Meanwhile, Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere on March 24.