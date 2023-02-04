 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Claire Foy speaks up on struggling with mental health in her 20s

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Claire Foy speaks up on struggling with mental health in her 20s
Claire Foy speaks up on struggling with mental health in her 20s

Claire Foy has recently discussed about her struggle with mental health in her 20s while being cast in big acting projects early in her career.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Foy revealed that she could not handle early success in her career, and it took a toll on her mental health.

“I wasn’t sleeping, wasn’t really eating a lot. When I was at the National Theatre, I wasn’t really enjoying my life,” recalled the 38-year-old.

Foy continued, “All the fundamental things I thought about myself weren’t very positive, and success was at odds with what I believed about myself.”

After her mental breakdown, The Crown’s star sister pushed her to look out for a therapist to deal with her emotional health.

Foy shared, ““He helped me get through it. But it was very overwhelming.”

“I felt like I was 1,000 years old,” remarked the actress.

The Wolf Hall star mentioned that she “felt like life was serious” and her career was not something “she could take for granted”.

“I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’ve been given this opportunity. I can’t ruin it,” stated the actress.

She added, “I’m really relieved that I’m not doing that now. It was exhausting.”

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Yeoh reveals why she took part in 1983 Miss Malaysia contest

Michelle Yeoh reveals why she took part in 1983 Miss Malaysia contest
Rachel Lindsay praises Ashton Kutcher for finding her husband Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay praises Ashton Kutcher for finding her husband Bryan Abasolo
Taylor Lautner explains how Twilight’s lead characters rivalry impacted his life

Taylor Lautner explains how Twilight’s lead characters rivalry impacted his life
Seth Rogen believes no one’s made a good high school movie since Superbad

Seth Rogen believes no one’s made a good high school movie since Superbad
Claire Foy speaks out on being ‘paid less’ than Matt Smith on The Crown

Claire Foy speaks out on being ‘paid less’ than Matt Smith on The Crown
Meghan Markle turned down Oprah Winfrey's invite?

Meghan Markle turned down Oprah Winfrey's invite?

Zach Braff opens up on working with Florence Pugh on upcoming movie A Good Person

Zach Braff opens up on working with Florence Pugh on upcoming movie A Good Person
Alan Cumming is ready to do a 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel

Alan Cumming is ready to do a 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel
Melanie Lynskey commends Yellowjacket co-stars after wrapping Season 2

Melanie Lynskey commends Yellowjacket co-stars after wrapping Season 2
Business run by Kate Middleton's mother suffers losses amid cost-of-living crisis

Business run by Kate Middleton's mother suffers losses amid cost-of-living crisis

Olivia Newton-John is going to be honoured at her memorial service in Australia

Olivia Newton-John is going to be honoured at her memorial service in Australia
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of ‘perfect’ snow day with daughter and friends: Photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of ‘perfect’ snow day with daughter and friends: Photos