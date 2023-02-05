Adele reveals she only going to attend the Super Bowl for pal Rihanna

 
Adele just wants to see her pal Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl.

“I’m going just for Rihanna!” the Easy on Me crooner told an audience member during the Friday, February 3, 2023, concert of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I don’t give a flying f--k.”

The upcoming halftime show, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023, will mark Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years, via Billboard.

The show has been newly rebranded, Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, produced by DPS with Roc Nation.

In a similar fashion, back in 2012, Rihanna declared her adoration for the Rolling in the Deep singer.

“Really, I came to the BRITs just to stalk Adele,” the Diamonds hitmaker said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show after the U.K. awards show where she had recently performed.

“It really was nothing about me; it wasn’t about the BRITs; it wasn’t about the performance. It was really just to see Adele again. … I love her.”

The music stars were able to meet eventually, though Adele can’t quite recall when was the first time she met the Fenty Beauty owner.

“I actually can’t remember the first time I met Rihanna; I was probably numb from the shock of it,” Adele admitted in a tribute to Rihanna for Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2018.

The Super Bowl marks Rihanna’s first televised performance since the 2018 Grammys. She hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Anti.

