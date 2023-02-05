Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix has shared the list of movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Here's the list of shows trending globally on February 3:

Movies:

You People Viking Wolf Pamela, A Love Story Sniper: Ghost Shooter Infiesto The Hurricane Heist True Spirit Narvik Sniper: Ultimate Kill An Action Hero Spider-Man: No Way Home Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Prince & Me Mission Majnu F9 Let Him Go I Like It But It Scares Me Taxi Driver Raangi The Nanny Diaries Sing All Quiet on the Western Front The Throwaways Last Seen Alive Vadh

Series: