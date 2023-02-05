 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix has shared the list of movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Here's the list of shows trending globally on February 3:

Movies:

  1. You People
  2. Viking Wolf 
  3. Pamela, A Love Story 
  4. Sniper: Ghost Shooter 
  5. Infiesto
  6. The Hurricane Heist 
  7. True Spirit 
  8. Narvik 
  9. Sniper: Ultimate Kill 
  10. An Action Hero 
  11. Spider-Man: No Way Home 
  12. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  13. The Prince & Me 
  14. Mission Majnu 
  15. F9 
  16. Let Him Go 
  17. I Like It But It Scares Me 
  18. Taxi Driver 
  19. Raangi 
  20. The Nanny Diaries 
  21. Sing 
  22. All Quiet on the Western Front 
  23. The Throwaways
  24. Last Seen Alive 
  25. Vadh 

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia 
  2. La chica de nieve 
  3. Lockwood & Co. 
  4. Physical: 100 
  5. Wednesday
  6. La Reina del Sur 
  7. Vikings: Valhalla 
  8. Til Money Do Us Part 
  9. Cunk on Earth 
  10. Şahmaran
  11. Fauda 
  12. Record of Ragnarok 
  13. The Interest of Love 
  14. The Unbroken Voice 
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  16. Les Combattantes 
  17. Chainsaw Man 
  18. Café con aroma de mujer 
  19. Crash Course In Romance 
  20. Class 
  21. Gunther's Millions 
  22. Freeridge 
  23. The Glory 
  24. Kings of Jo'Burg 
  25. Fighting Spirit 

