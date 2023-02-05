Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix has shared the list of movies and series currently trending on the platform.
Here's the list of shows trending globally on February 3:
Movies:
- You People
- Viking Wolf
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter
- Infiesto
- The Hurricane Heist
- True Spirit
- Narvik
- Sniper: Ultimate Kill
- An Action Hero
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Prince & Me
- Mission Majnu
- F9
- Let Him Go
- I Like It But It Scares Me
- Taxi Driver
- Raangi
- The Nanny Diaries
- Sing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Throwaways
- Last Seen Alive
- Vadh
Series:
- Ginny & Georgia
- La chica de nieve
- Lockwood & Co.
- Physical: 100
- Wednesday
- La Reina del Sur
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Cunk on Earth
- Şahmaran
- Fauda
- Record of Ragnarok
- The Interest of Love
- The Unbroken Voice
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- Les Combattantes
- Chainsaw Man
- Café con aroma de mujer
- Crash Course In Romance
- Class
- Gunther's Millions
- Freeridge
- The Glory
- Kings of Jo'Burg
- Fighting Spirit