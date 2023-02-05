 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons
Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Ashton Kutcher has high hopes for the Netflix series That ’90s Show, which is a spinoff of the original show That ’70s Show.

The actor who starred as Michael Kelso on the original show, made a cameo in the Netflix show to show his support.

During an interview with E! News, published on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, the actor, 44, was asked how long he thinks the next generation should stick around.

Kutcher revealed that he hopes they have an even longer run with the franchise than he did. “I hope those kids have 10 seasons of that show,” he gushed.

The new show is set during 1995 and reunites the beloved cast from the popular show.

The show heads back to Red and Kitty Forman's basement, but this time, the group of teens is their granddaughter Leia and her friends. When Leia, Eric, and Donna visit Red and Kitty for a weekend, Leia soon decides she wants to make the most of her time there and stay for the whole summer.

That ’90s Show was recently renewed by the streaming service and audiences are already anticipating more cameos. That ’90s Show season 2 will consist of 16 episodes and will likely continue to explore Leia's different relationships, per ScreenRant.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids
Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’

Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’
Prince Harry’s ignorantly ‘unaware of how he’s undermined’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s ignorantly ‘unaware of how he’s undermined’ King Charles
Prince Harry acting like a ‘treacherous little toad’

Prince Harry acting like a ‘treacherous little toad’
Jason Momoa requests ‘all the mana’ for pal battling leukemia

Jason Momoa requests ‘all the mana’ for pal battling leukemia
Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Hugh Jackman as he works out for ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Hugh Jackman as he works out for ‘Deadpool 3’
Meghan Trainor weighs in on ‘the one song’ she regrets ‘giving away’

Meghan Trainor weighs in on ‘the one song’ she regrets ‘giving away’
Paul Rudd says working out for ‘Quantumania’ was ‘much harder’ than previous ‘Ant-Man’

Paul Rudd says working out for ‘Quantumania’ was ‘much harder’ than previous ‘Ant-Man’
Paco Rabanne, who brought the space age to the catwalk, dies aged 88

Paco Rabanne, who brought the space age to the catwalk, dies aged 88
Motown's Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy celebrated at pre-Grammy gala

Motown's Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy celebrated at pre-Grammy gala