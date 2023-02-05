Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Ashton Kutcher has high hopes for the Netflix series That ’90s Show, which is a spinoff of the original show That ’70s Show.

The actor who starred as Michael Kelso on the original show, made a cameo in the Netflix show to show his support.

During an interview with E! News, published on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, the actor, 44, was asked how long he thinks the next generation should stick around.

Kutcher revealed that he hopes they have an even longer run with the franchise than he did. “I hope those kids have 10 seasons of that show,” he gushed.

The new show is set during 1995 and reunites the beloved cast from the popular show.

The show heads back to Red and Kitty Forman's basement, but this time, the group of teens is their granddaughter Leia and her friends. When Leia, Eric, and Donna visit Red and Kitty for a weekend, Leia soon decides she wants to make the most of her time there and stay for the whole summer.

That ’90s Show was recently renewed by the streaming service and audiences are already anticipating more cameos. That ’90s Show season 2 will consist of 16 episodes and will likely continue to explore Leia's different relationships, per ScreenRant.