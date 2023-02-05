BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

The K-pop singers BLACKPINK, BTS’ J-Hope, and DAWN have been featured on the American magazine Rolling Stone’s list of ‘The 25 Most Stylish Musicians of 2023.’



The American magazine revealed the list of the most stylish artist of the year on February 1, and the singers who made the list are described as "epitomiz[ing] style with distinction and personality, telling stories with clothing while intertwining their own identities into every look."

BLACKPINK ranked at the No. 6 position on the list. Rolling Stone about the K-pop girl band wrote, "Their styles continue to evolve with the times. As the fashion world cycles back through the 1990s and 2000s, they’ve stayed a step ahead… it’s clear that no band on the planet has merged so well with high-end fashion."

J-Hope came in at No. 21 on this year’s list, and Rolling Stone about the BTS star wrote, “As the first member of BTS to release a solo album… J-Hope understood that expectations were sky-high when he stepped onstage alone for the first time, at Lollapalooza.

"Unsurprisingly, the singer and rapper delivered, both with his excellent new music and the newfound edge of his look that night… J-Hope is writing a chapter of his career, and fashion is a huge part of it," Magazine explained.

Meanwhile, DAWN took the No. 16 on the list for 2023. Rolling Stone wrote: “Korean rappers have some of the best style going, and DAWN is leading the movement.”

The American Magazine further added, "Last year, the 28-year-old artist switched to a fiery-red hairdo, which fits perfectly with his audacious floral patterns and color combos, the wild and almost unfashionable accessories he favors, and his ability to morph into any persona he chooses through clothing."