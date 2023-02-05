Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’

File Footage

Tory MP Bob Seely believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be stripped of their titles, effectively immediately.



He intends to have amendments made to the 1917 Titles Deprivation Acts so that Prince Harry’s bid to “monetize his misery for public consumption” gets bashed.

Royal commentator and expert Johnathan Sacerdoti made this admission.

The admissions were made during Mr Sacerdoti’s interview with Fox News Digital.

He claimed, “Seely’s amendment would give the Privy Council, made up of 741 senior parliamentarians, the power to strip the Sussexes of their titles.”

“He argues that if the duke continues to trash the royal family, he should set an example and give up his title, but if he does not, the law should enable it to be removed anyway.”

“Seely says that the duke’s criticism of the royal family is equivalent to attacking ‘important institutions in this country’.”