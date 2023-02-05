 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

File Footage

Tory MP Bob Seely believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be stripped of their titles, effectively immediately.

He intends to have amendments made to the 1917 Titles Deprivation Acts so that Prince Harry’s bid to “monetize his misery for public consumption” gets bashed.

Royal commentator and expert Johnathan Sacerdoti made this admission.

The admissions were made during Mr Sacerdoti’s interview with Fox News Digital.

He claimed, “Seely’s amendment would give the Privy Council, made up of 741 senior parliamentarians, the power to strip the Sussexes of their titles.”

“He argues that if the duke continues to trash the royal family, he should set an example and give up his title, but if he does not, the law should enable it to be removed anyway.”

“Seely says that the duke’s criticism of the royal family is equivalent to attacking ‘important institutions in this country’.”

More From Entertainment:

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala
Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career

Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career
Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper

Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper
New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?
Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’
Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’
Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire

Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire
Brits don't want Prince Harry’s ‘incredible sulk back’

Brits don't want Prince Harry’s ‘incredible sulk back’