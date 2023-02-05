 
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit 

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz’s scathing text messages have revealed by her sacked wedding planners, reportedly.

The shocking revelation comes after Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz sued event planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who he claimed to have refused to refund him a $159k deposit he shelled out ahead of the $3.5m ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, the wedding planner’s pair blasted back against what they claim is a 'frivolous' lawsuit.

Speaking from their homes in Florida, they claimed they worked around the clock to ensure the $3.5 million wedding went off flawlessly last April.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

The pair revealed that bride Nicola sent them a gushing text the day before they were fired saying, “You're killing it!”

Brooklyn Beckham was 'sweet' and 'a gentleman' and also sent them a message saying, “Thank you guys so much for everything you're doing.”

Meanwhile, the lawsuit Peltz filed in Miami this week revealed pointed texts his daughter sent to the pair, reported the Mail.

In a spat over Lewis Hamilton's RSVP, the Transformers actress allegedly said she was "tired of catching" their mistakes.

The Peltz family hired a third wedding planner, Michelle Rago, for the lavish wedding ceremony.

