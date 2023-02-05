Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show

Gina Rodriguez took to Instagram to share pregnancy updates and also shared recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy with her husband Joe Locicero, as reported by People.

Gina is seen posing with her baby bump in front of a billboard for her new show, Not Dead Yet, recording a voiceover and speaking on a panel with her costars, in her Instagram post.

One video shows her playing Dance Dance Revolution with Locicero and she is seen showing off her belly next to her dog in one photo.

She jokes about people asking her due date in the caption as she promotes her new show, Not Dead Yet.

She wrote in the caption, "Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks pregnant. #NotDeadYet #NotUnpregnantYet #StopAskingMyDueDate Let's take some bets on what comes first, the TV show or the baby?!?!?"

Gina and Joe tied the knot in May 2019 and announced their first pregnancy on Gina's 38th birthday in July 2022.

