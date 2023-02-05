 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show
Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show

Gina Rodriguez took to Instagram to share pregnancy updates and also shared recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy with her husband Joe Locicero, as reported by People.

Gina is seen posing with her baby bump in front of a billboard for her new show, Not Dead Yet, recording a voiceover and speaking on a panel with her costars, in her Instagram post.

One video shows her playing Dance Dance Revolution with Locicero and she is seen showing off her belly next to her dog in one photo.

She jokes about people asking her due date in the caption as she promotes her new show, Not Dead Yet.

She wrote in the caption, "Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks pregnant. #NotDeadYet #NotUnpregnantYet #StopAskingMyDueDate Let's take some bets on what comes first, the TV show or the baby?!?!?"

Gina and Joe tied the knot in May 2019 and announced their first pregnancy on Gina's 38th birthday in July 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is 'cool as hell'
Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success

Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success
Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame
Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows

Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows
Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out

Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar show power moves in reunion video after 19 years

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar show power moves in reunion video after 19 years
Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift

Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift
Netflix Top Eight International series to binge-watch: Check out

Netflix Top Eight International series to binge-watch: Check out
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party
'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'

'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate
Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react

Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react