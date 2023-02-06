Prince Harry knows Prince William has ‘more to lose if he rocks the boat’

File Footage

Prince Harry knows Prince William ‘already knows his place’ because he has ‘more to lose’ because of Prince Harry.



A writer, Raven Smith, issued this accusation in a most recent piece for Vogue Online.

Smith feels “The misogynistic undertones of the royal conversation are shifting.”

Because “For years, we’ve watched as the speculation focused on warring wives-in-waiting, splitting hairs over tights and dresses (literally).”

But now “attention has finally turned away from she said, she said to clashing princes. And I wonder if anyone really need pick a side? It does feel as though both men are juggling hereditary duty and public opinion with family realities, and I sense that William simply has more to lose if he rocks the boat.”