Monday Feb 06 2023
BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys

Monday Feb 06, 2023

The internationally adored group BTS’ fans are upset about them not winning any awards at the Grammys.
Global K-Pop sensation  BTS’ fans, known as “ARMY, are upset about the boy band not winning any awards at the 2023 Grammys. The group had been nominated in the category of Best Music Video for their song Yet To Come which was released as a part of their anthology album Proof.

The group was also nominated for Best Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration with Coldplay as well as for Album of the Year nomination, as they were mentioned as collaborators on Coldplay’s latest album.

This isn’t the first time that their fanbase has been upset about BTS not winning at the Grammys, previously missing out on awards for their internationally targeted songs “Butter” and “Dynamite.” Many fans believe that the Grammys seek to take advantage of the group’s fame yet snub them each time, taking to calling it the “Scammys.”

BTS fans have also criticised the American Award shows over the years for their racial mistreatment with performers of color. Many of the major industry institutions have come under fire for these allegations, including The Oscars and Emmy Awards. The group itself didn’t make an appearance at the award show either.

