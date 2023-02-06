Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys

File Footage

Beyoncé album RENAISSANCE won the 2023 Grammy award in the Best Dance / Electronic Music category.



The Break My Soul singer has created the history with her 32nd win at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night.



She has also surpassed conductor George Solti, who had been holding the record of winning the highest number of Grammy awards.

While presenting the award to the Crazy in Love singer James Corden said, “We are witnessing history tonight.”

Beyoncé received standing ovation as she took to stage and accepted the honor. “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

The singer, 41, continued, thanking her uncle “who is not here, but he’s here in spirit,” as well as “my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me.”

She also expressed her gratitude for her husband, Jay-Z, and her three children.

Beyoncé tied Solti’s record with an award for best R&B song for Cuff It, but she wasn’t at the ceremony until then to accept the honor.

Her collaborators, including Nile Rodgers, received the award on her behalf as host Trevor Noah took the stage and noted that Beyoncé was on her way, joking that perhaps she was stuck in Los Angeles traffic, as he highlighted the tied record.

Later in the show, when Beyonce arrived, Noah presented her the Grammy she won at her seat in the audience, saying she had to hold the history-making trophy and joking he was surprised she was stuck in traffic.

“I thought you traveled through space and time,” Noah said.