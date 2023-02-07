Britons 'sick' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

British people reportedly do not want Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to attend King Charles coronation in May as they seem to be fed up with the couple's repeated stunts.

Esther Krakue - writer and broadcaster - said the couple could steal Charlese coronation thunder if they come to attend the event.



“Because they have made sure that whatever happens with the Royals, the spotlight is on them as well,” Krakue told Sky News host Andrew Bolt.



She continued: “So, I kind of understand the stance that the King is taking, but the reality is, the coronation is still a public affair, still a public event – I think many Britons are getting quite sick of this saga."

The expert tried to explain the UK public's sentiments about the Sussexes and their media stunts and claims to allegedly capture attention.

Esther Krakue went on saying: "I don’t think we want to carry on this Kardashian-style, ridiculous affair and carry it onto the coronation."