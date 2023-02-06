 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Jonas hints at new music album and tour

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Kevin Jonas hinted at the possibility of a new music album and a music tour in a recent interview. The singer also explained his decision not to make his move to Los Angeles permanent, as reported by Fox News.

The Jonas Brothers announced that their sixth album, named The Album was on the way and teased the possibility of new music and a tour when they performed recently.

Kevin said, "I was in LA for a little bit. I lived there for periods of my life and time. Just always had a pull back to New Jersey. It felt good to me. I was really happy that I found a partner whose ecosystem and home base was there."

He further added, "Danielle, with her family and everything, as much as I travel it’s nice that I have a family and a support system for her to have when I’m gone so much."

Kevin and Danielle got married in 2009 at a French-style chateau in suburban New York. Kevin and Danielle are parents to two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

