Pervez Musharraf’s funeral in Karachi today

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be held today in Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground at 1:45pm.



The mortal remains of the former army chief were brought to Karachi on Monday night in a special plane from the UAE — after several delays in the flight.

Earlier in the day, the body was given Ghusl (ritual washing and shrouding of the deceased ahead of burial) in Sonapur, Dubai, where he breathed his last at the age of 79.

Along with the body of the deceased, the widow of the ex-army chief and their children were also flown in.

Upon arrival, the plane was parked near the old terminal at the airport. The body and the aggrieved family were then taken to their destination from the old terminal under tight security.

The bereaved family formally approached Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai on Sunday, seeking permission to shift the body.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

It should be noted that Gen (retd) Musharraf passed away on Sunday, where he had been under treatment for amyloidosis at the American Hospital in Dubai for a long time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, and other politicians had prayed for the ex-president's forgiveness — who did not return to the country since 2016.