Former dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away in a Dubai hospital at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Sunday.



The former military ruler was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.



Last year, reports circulated of Musharraf's death but they were rubbished by the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), which is the political party established by the former president.

The party had refuted the news related to him being in critical condition or on a ventilator. It added that Musharraf was being treated for amyloidosis at his home and his condition was stable.

Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India. He got his commission from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on April 19, 1961.



Upon getting his commission, the former dictator joined the special services group.

The military ruler also took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS). A year later on October 12, 1999, Gen (retd) Musharraf usurped power in a coup d'etat.

Musharraf remained the longest-serving president of Pakistan as he took after taking over the country's reins. He was elected as the president through a referendum in 2002 and remained in office till 2008.

During his tenure, the military leader accepted the US proposal for Pakistan to become a frontline ally after the 9/11 incident.



Later in 2004, he was elected as a president in uniform for five year via 17th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Musharraf is also known for anti-constitutional measures to depose the judges of Supreme Court in November 2007, which marked the beginning of Lawyers' Movement — also known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary.

Following a movement led by the political parties, Musharraf resigned as the president on August 18, 2008.

The former military ruler was sentenced to death by a special court on December 17, 2019, under Article 6 of the Constitution. A case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.

Musharraf was present in the court on March 31, 2016, when he was indicted on the charges.

Later, he flew out of the country due to his illness.

CJCSC, services chiefs express condolences

Reacting to the news, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad, and tri-services chiefs expressed heartfelt condolences on the former army chief's demise.

"CJCSC and services chiefs express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf, former president, CJCSC and chief of army staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with details.