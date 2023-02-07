 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Netflixs Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story trailer release date announced
Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced

Netflix upcoming spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is expected to hit the streaming platform in the coming spring of 2023.

Bela Bajaria, head of Netflix’s global TV said about the new spin-off that "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton."

According to the Netflix logline for the prequel,"A limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, that will center on the rise and love life of a young Charlotte. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury."

The next batch of information will be coming on the day of the 'Virtual Teaser Trailer Event' which is set to take place on February 14, 2023.

Netflixs Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story trailer release date announced

Recently, the streaming giant has released the first look preview for the new series on September 24, 2022.


More From Entertainment:

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys
Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch
Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute
Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Chris Brown apologises to Robert Glasper after his Grammy loss

Chris Brown apologises to Robert Glasper after his Grammy loss
Khloe Kardashian puts Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours to rest: ‘No man right now’

Khloe Kardashian puts Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours to rest: ‘No man right now’
Prince William would be in danger if Prince Harry decides to 'rock the boat'

Prince William would be in danger if Prince Harry decides to 'rock the boat'
Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle struggling to 'brand' herself' beyond being Harry wife: 'Hard'

Meghan Markle struggling to 'brand' herself' beyond being Harry wife: 'Hard'
Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing

Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing
Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film

Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film