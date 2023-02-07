T.J. Holmes plans big surprise on Amy Robach's 50th birthday

 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

T.J. Holmes went shopping to surprise colleague-turned-girlfriend Amy Robach on her upcoming 50th birthday.

According to Daily Mail, the unemployed anchor was spotted searching for gold rings and chains at David Yurman and Tiffany & Co, respectively.

The report adds the former GMA3 host was looking to buy an 18-karat gold Unity Cable ring, which cost around $650, from Yurman and a gold Tiffany chain.

A source close to the pair reveals, "T.J. and Amy are more in love than ever.

The duo's friend further disclosed that they are coping with immense pressure after their exit from the show and their divorces pending.

'It's kind of proof of how committed they are to each other that they've weathered this ****storm after their secret love affair was exposed, they were suspended from GMA3 and then waited for agonizing weeks as ABC kept them in limbo about their future,' they said.

'But don't forget that T.J. and Amy were friends long before they were lovers. Their relationship began with an awfully strong bond that - to this point - has only become, well, more.'

In January, Holmes and Robach were also mulling exchanging vows after settling their divorce with their exes, as per RadarOnline.

"She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is," said the source. After sneaking around for months, the insider added, "they're relieved it's all out in the open now."

