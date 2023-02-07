 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

'Cruel Intentions' steamy scene engages massive crowd during shooting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Cruel Intentions steamy scene engages massive crowd during shooting

Cruel Intentions star Sarah Michelle Geller recalled iconic kiss scene attracted attention of 250 people.

During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star gave the background behind the camera iconic scene in the 1999 teen movie on "the first day in all of New York City of that year that was beautiful and sunny" in Central Park.

"So, where did everybody go for lunch, to walk and be outside? Central Park," adding, "Guess where we were filming that scene? Central Park.

"So, we had about 250 audience members; it was like a live performance. But it was so noisy because there were so many people, we had to re-record the entire scene afterwards, every line," Gellar continued.

She also remembered the 50-year-old mom complaining, "Did you have to use so much tongue?"

Gellar added of her costar, "She has very soft lips ... I just love Cruel Intentions, and I love kissing Selma Blair."

More From Entertainment:

Offset calls Quavo brawl reports fake at Grammy backstage

Offset calls Quavo brawl reports fake at Grammy backstage
Ex-Kpop Idol Seungri to be released from prison on Feb 11

Ex-Kpop Idol Seungri to be released from prison on Feb 11
Miley Cyrus becomes most streamed artist on Spotify week charts

Miley Cyrus becomes most streamed artist on Spotify week charts
Piers Morgan sparks fury after shaming Madonna for her racy Grammys outfit

Piers Morgan sparks fury after shaming Madonna for her racy Grammys outfit

Prince Harry ‘objects’ to royal titles being ‘forcibly stripped’: Expert

Prince Harry ‘objects’ to royal titles being ‘forcibly stripped’: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert
Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it

Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it
Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift
'Yellowstone' set to lose one star amid gain another: Report

'Yellowstone' set to lose one star amid gain another: Report
King Charles proving ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by inviting Harry

King Charles proving ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by inviting Harry
‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for Super Bowl commercial

‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for Super Bowl commercial
Harry Styles 2023 Grammys performance had technical glitch: reveals dancer

Harry Styles 2023 Grammys performance had technical glitch: reveals dancer