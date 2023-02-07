'Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard garners fans praises on directorial debut

Stranger Things famed actor Finn Wolfhard is stepping ahead in his acting career with his movie debut Hell of a Summer as an actor director as well.

The actor garnered praises for playing Mike in the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

A first look image has been revealed for the upcoming horror-comedy film featuring Wolfhard, 20, and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote the film.

Soon after the first-look image was released by Variety, fans of the young actor flocked to Twitter to express their emotions about the Stranger Things actor’s directorial debut at a very young age.

In a recent interview with Collider, Wolfhard said that the film would be a horror-comedy type feature set at a camp.

"It's a comedy slasher film that's set at a summer camp. It takes place at counselors' weekend before the campers get there. All the counselors are getting the camp ready and people start getting murdered" the actor said.

"It's this kind of ensemble camp comedy with blood in it. I co-wrote and co-directed it with Billy Bryk. We're in the middle of editing it now. Hopefully, someone wants to put it out. That'd be awesome" he added.