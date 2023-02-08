 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner appears in valentine's mood in new bedroom selfie

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Kendall Jenner appears in valentines mood in new bedroom selfie

Supermodel Kendall Jenner gave fans Valentine's Day vibes by sharing her steamy selfies in tiny outfits.

Kylie Jenner's sister, 27, appeared to be in romantic mood ahead of Valentine's Day, which is less than a week away, as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload her selfies, captioning "gnight".

Kendal, who's really an epitome of beauty, mesmerised fans as she showed off her killing curves in two-piece lingerie while standing in front of a bed in her room.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber's pal accessorised her look with a pair of glitzy earrings, serving late-night glam.

Kendall's sister Khloe Kardashian lauded the model in her own way as she dropped some slung words to admire the reality star.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle faced 'different' treatment from royals after 'beautiful' wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle faced 'different' treatment from royals after 'beautiful' wedding to Prince Harry
'Pitch Perfect' actor Anna Kendrick dished on 'When 'I'm Gone' scene

'Pitch Perfect' actor Anna Kendrick dished on 'When 'I'm Gone' scene
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin and Chaewon get shoutout from Miley Cyrus

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin and Chaewon get shoutout from Miley Cyrus
Prince Harry to appear in court as Meghan Markle loses legal bid against sister

Prince Harry to appear in court as Meghan Markle loses legal bid against sister
Marvel's supervillain Kang 'actually' punch 'Ant-Man': 'It feels intense'

Marvel's supervillain Kang 'actually' punch 'Ant-Man': 'It feels intense'
TWICE member Jihyo's sister Lee Ha Eum signs on with new company

TWICE member Jihyo's sister Lee Ha Eum signs on with new company
King Charles tries to avoid 'disastrous skiing accident' ahead of coronation

King Charles tries to avoid 'disastrous skiing accident' ahead of coronation
King Charles to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace

King Charles to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
Taylor Swift styles herself in beau Joe Alwyn's jacket after 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift styles herself in beau Joe Alwyn's jacket after 2023 Grammys
Here’s what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during the viral 2023 Grammy moment

Here’s what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during the viral 2023 Grammy moment
First wedding planner for Nicola Peltz reveals real reason he 'declined' them

First wedding planner for Nicola Peltz reveals real reason he 'declined' them
Kate Middleton pays no attention to Harry, Meghan ‘noise’, says expert

Kate Middleton pays no attention to Harry, Meghan ‘noise’, says expert