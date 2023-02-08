Olivia Hye from Loona breaks silence after losing lawsuit

Olivia Hye has finally spoken up about her lost injunction case against BlockBerry Creative

Olivia Hye from Loona has finally spoken up about her lost injunction case against BlockBerry Creative. The idol didn't go into too much detail about the events that took place, but hinted at future "news."

She gave the update on the communication app Fab, stating: "I think Orbits would be hurting no matter what I say, so it’s not easy for me to speak. I believe you will be getting news soon, but I wanted to reach out to you before that."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I’m going to work up strength, so that I can stand in front of Orbits looking even better than now. It’s late, but wishing you lots of New Year’s blessings too, and I hope that this year Orbits and Loona both will be able to smile brightly."

It was announced months earlier that the members of the girl group Loona would be filing an injunction to end their contracts with their company BlockBerry Creative. The news came following the removal of one of the members, Chuu.

As a result, four members successfully had their contracts suspended, while five could not, including Olivia. This means that the four successful members are free from any obligations to their company, while the others will have to continue as a part of Loona.