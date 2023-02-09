 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry was ‘miserable’ as Kate Middleton gave birth to George?

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Prince Harry is expressing his feelings from the time elder brother Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first child.

The Duke of Sussex recalls he was mocked by the media for going a rank down in the line of succession.

He writes in his autobiography: “Willy and Kate had welcomed their first child, George, and he was beautiful. I couldn’t wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke’s Drift, flying and corridor cricket—and maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl.”

He added: “Reporters, however, used this joyous occasion as an opportunity to ask me…if I was miserable. What? The baby had moved me one link down the chain of succession, making me fourth from the throne instead of third. So reporters said, Bad luck, eh? You must be joking. There must be some misgivings. Couldn’t be happier. A half-truth.”

“I was delighted for Willy and Kate, and I was indifferent to my place in the order of succession,” he says.

