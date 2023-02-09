 
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Meghan Markle was welcomed with 'gospel songs' by people wronged in world

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Meghan Markle was treated differently in the Royal Family after her wedding to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been dubbed the first black person to be in an executive position in the Royal Family, was given a privilege because of her background. 

US TV personality Al Sharpton says: "I think when they were married it was a beautiful day.

"And people were celebrating how, you saw this woman of colour now in the Royal Family, gospel songs [were] sung at the ceremony and the Queen sitting there.

"And the reaction was so, so much acrimony. And just looking to treat her differently.

"And people who, whether you were in the UK or around the world, they are always treated differently, understood what Meghan was going through."

He went on: "It was somebody black working in the C-suites for the first time", claiming the Duchess was the first black person to hold an executive position in the Firm.

"And they treat you differently. I think she became a symbol not of her own making," he concluded.

