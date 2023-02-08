Dwayne Johnson discloses how he manages to surprise Adele at Grammys 2023

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently explained he had managed to surprise Adele at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards over the weekend.



In a new interview with Variety, The Rock said, “We wanted to do something special for Adele.”

Dwayne continued, “I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times.”

“But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well – her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her,” stated Black Adam actor.

Dwayne disclosed that Grammys’ executive producer, Ben Winston of Fulwell, took up the idea of “surprising Adele at the show”.

“We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week,” mentioned The Rock.

The Jungle Cruise star stated, “The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was.”

“It was just a great surprise and I was able to chat with her a little bit and her boyfriend, Rich Paul,” mentioned Fast & Furious star.

Dwayne further said, “And talk about the universe meeting our friendship halfway: I get up onstage and I open that Grammy envelope and it said Adele. So, that’s why I was able to say, ‘Get up here best friend, Adele!”

“It was such a special night. And she’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman.”

“I think probably the best part about it is she’s just cool — and I had never met her before,” he added.