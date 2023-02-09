 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Juhi Chawla flaunts her traditional outfit she wore at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Juhi wears a traditional dress designed by Shymal & Bhumika
Juhi wears a traditional dress designed by Shymal & Bhumika

Veteran actor Juhi Chawla also attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding Jaisalmer; the actor shared her photos from the wedding day.

Juhi’s well-wisher and diehard fans were left in awe as soon as she dropped the pictures of her traditional look she opted for Sid-Kiara’s wedding. She shared the images with a caption that read: “Flaunting my Indian-ness.”

The Hush Hush actor opted for a traditional embroidered maroon coloured sharara along with a netted baby pink dupatta. Her heavy yet beautiful attire was designed by Shymal & Bhumika. Juhi also wore a matching tika and neck choker along with the dress.

Chawla went to Jaisalmer with husband Jay Mehta. Reportedly, Jay is one of the closest friends of Kiara’s father.

The Shershah couple tied the knot on Tuesday among their close friends and family members. The duo made their first public appearance as husband and wife on Wednesday at Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Amazon Prime series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan. She is widely-known for her performance in films like; Yes Boss, Darr, Ishq, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and more, reports NDTV. 

More From Showbiz:

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi
Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'
Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’
Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'

Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'
Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar
Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?

Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?