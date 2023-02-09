In pictures: PSL trophies over the years

Six trophies have been unveiled in eight editions of PSL

A brand new trophy was unveiled for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

The 24-carat "Supernova Trophy" was revealed at the Shalimar Gardens in Lahore and has left fans reeling.

The PSL trophy is more than just an award, it is in many ways the biggest trophy a cricket team can win in Pakistan, given that in the last 8 years, PSL has come to be deeply loved by fans.

At such a time, let's take a look at the journey of PSL trophies over the years.

PSL 2016

The trophy was taken home by winners of the first-ever PSL tournament, Islamabad United, in 2016. — Facebook/LIVEPSL4

PSL 2017

The trophy of the second edition of PSL, won by Peshawar Zalmi in 2017. — Facebook/LIVEPSL4

PSL 2018

A photograph of the trophy won by Islamabad United in 2018 after being crowned champions for the second time. — Facebook/LIVEPSL4

PSL 2019

The trophy was won by Quetta Gladiators in 2019. — Facebook/LIVEPSL4

PSL 2020-2022

It must be noted that in 2020, the PCB announced that the PCB trophy revealed that year was here to stay. Therefore, between 2020 and 2022, the same trophy was used, and the winning team’s name was embossed on it each of the three years.



The trophy was taken home by Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. — Twitter

PSL 2023

It is yet to be seen who will win this year's "Supernova Trophy" revealed on February 9, 2023. — PCB/@TheRealPCB



