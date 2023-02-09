 
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Rookie group NMIXX have announced their next comeback called Expérgo

Rookie group NMIXX have announced their next comeback called Expérgo. The group first took fans by surprise by sharing a mysterious video, and then announced their comeback a few days later. This comeback will be the group's first EP and is set to come out in March.

The group first debuted with their album Ad Mare and faced a barrage of controversies, being accused of plagiarizing popular boy band Ateez. Their unique sound was also criticized, with the band utilizing their own genre called Mixx Pop. Their second comeback was in 2022, called Entwurf. The band soon faced scandal after their second comeback as well, with JYP announcing that one of the members, Jinni, had chosen to leave the group due to personal reasons.

"Jinni has quit NMIXX," said the agency in a statement. "Please support Jinni, who will now walk a new path. NMIXX will continue its musical activities as a sextet (consisting of Kyujin, Sullyoon, Jiwoo, Bae, Haewon and Lily), so please support the group as well, as it keeps pursuing its dream. We apologize for fueling worries."

Regardless of the scandals, the group went on to win the MAMA award for Favorite New Artist in 2022 and their debut song O.O broke several YouTube records upon release. According to KpopStarz, the MV surpassed one million views only an hour after it came out and hit five million views two hours later.

