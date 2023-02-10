 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul Mescal calls Oscar nomination an 'Absurd' moment in his life

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Paul Mescal calls Oscar nomination an Absurd moment in his life

Paul Mescal calls the Oscar nomination an "absurd" moment in his life.

In his first interview since being nominated for an Oscar, Paul Mescal opened up his thoughts on BBC Radio 4’s Today show.

The Irish actor told BCC Radio 4, "It’s all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family, because I don’t think anybody or even I was expecting this."

"I always knew that I was willing to work hard, but when the nominations came out, and the BAFTAs the week before, something felt slightly absurd about it at all," he continued.

Mescal, 28, added, "[There is] stuff going on at home that is difficult and this has given my family a very welcome respite. And yeah, we’re gonna have a great time as a family. They’re all coming out to LA."

According to Deadline, Mescal's sister had tweeted on the day of his Oscar nomination that their mother was undergoing treatment for her bone marrow cancer.

"My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar. Life is so crazy," she tweeted.

"The universe works in kind of very interesting ways," the Normal People star said on his nomination.

More From Entertainment:

Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise

Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise
King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London

King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London
Harrison Ford talks about his relationship with Kevin Costner

Harrison Ford talks about his relationship with Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton defended after Harry shares her text exchange with Meghan

Kate Middleton defended after Harry shares her text exchange with Meghan

Patti LaBelle says she is ready to date again after divorce

Patti LaBelle says she is ready to date again after divorce
U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94

U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94
Simone Ashley explains why she hates wearing corset in Bridgerton

Simone Ashley explains why she hates wearing corset in Bridgerton
Lizzo shares her truth about DNA test in the wake of viral lyric: Watch

Lizzo shares her truth about DNA test in the wake of viral lyric: Watch
Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon fight to court Michael Jordan in the trailer for Nike dramedy 'Air'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon fight to court Michael Jordan in the trailer for Nike dramedy 'Air'
Leonardo DiCaprio praises Assam's government for stopping rhino poaching

Leonardo DiCaprio praises Assam's government for stopping rhino poaching
Ellie Goulding reveals why she wants her fans to ‘put phones away’ at concerts

Ellie Goulding reveals why she wants her fans to ‘put phones away’ at concerts