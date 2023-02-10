 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Ellen DeGeneres’ top moneyman: DETAILS

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are focused on making some big money moves and have reportedly hired Ellen DeGeneres’ top deal maker to do so, reported Page Six.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struck a deal with Adam Lilling, who is touted to be the best money man in Hollywood by none other than Ellen DeGeneres, and were spotted mingling with him at DeGeneres’ surprise vow renewal last week.

Eye witnesses reported that Harry and Meghan were seen striking up conversation with Lilling, and Harry was even spotted introducing him to another guest at the party.

As per industry experts, Lilling works at the “intersection of celebrity and venture investing” and has “worked with Ellen forever, as well as Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of A listers.”

The insider also added: “It’s very possible that Ellen introduced him to Harry and Meghan.”

As part of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top deal-makers of 2022 story, Lilling was quoted saying: “Our mission is to take people who can affect change in the world and marry them with the top operators and entrepreneurs.”

“We’re not really focused on their entertainment endeavours. We’re focused on connecting their profits, their passion, and purpose with profit opportunities in the private equity landscape,” he also said.

According to THR, Lilling’s company Plus Capital is responsible for setting up more than 250 successful deals for Hollywood bigwigs, including Pachama with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Multiverse with Paul George and Terry Crews, Salesforce with Matthew McConaughey, and Vegamour with Nicole Kidman.

This comes weeks after confirmation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a $20 million three-book deal with Penguin Random House following the success of Harry’s memoir Spare. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid

Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid
Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’

Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall
Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash

Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash
Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry just ‘who do you think you are now?’ experts clap back

Prince Harry just ‘who do you think you are now?’ experts clap back
Jennifer Lopez joins trolls to make fun of husband Ben Affleck after 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez joins trolls to make fun of husband Ben Affleck after 2023 Grammys
British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle

British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ King Charles to ‘reject her’

Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ King Charles to ‘reject her’
Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ family in ‘Rust’ shooting case

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ family in ‘Rust’ shooting case