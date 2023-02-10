 
Friday Feb 10 2023
Netflix ‘You’ possibly ends with season 5, Penn Badgely drops hints

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Netflix You star Penn Badgley has discreetly revealed that the popular pschological series will possibly end with season 5.

During an interview on Happy Sad Confused, Badgley, 36, promoted You season 4 with part 1 currently streaming on Netflix.

He dished on the details into a timeline for when the show might end. Making it clear that he does not know anything for sure, he just added that the main focus was maintaining the story's quality.

The former Gossip Girl star also mentioned that he'd signed a six-year contract and any additional renewal for You would only be one more season. 

"I signed a six-year contract right out the gate. So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there’s another season, I think it’s only going to be one. I think–this is my understanding, but I don’t know, I really don’t know" he said.

He continued, "but I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired."

Badgley suggested that the show could be ending soon. In season 4 of the hit Netflix drama, his character Joe Goldberg relocates to London and takes up the name Jonathan Moore. 

He adopts the identity of a regular professor, hoping not to arouse any suspicions for his past crimes. 

But soon Badgley's character finds himself caught up in a mess again. 

