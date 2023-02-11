Harry and Meghan plan to relaunch themselves with Africa tour?

Rumors are swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to do a relaunch of themselves by doing a trip to Africa this year.

The rumors were circulated on social media by royal fans who often criticize the Duke of Sussex for one reason or another.

In his Netflix documentary, Prince Harry revealed that he and Meghan initially planned on moving to South Africa before going to Canada.

He said he had changed his plan after it was leaked to the media by his family members.

The reason why the couple wanted to South Africa was their work in Africa.

Prince Harry said he also had New Zealand in his mind but dropped the idea of moving to the country after it was also leaked to the media.

Meghan and Harry shifted to Canada with their children after stepping aside as working royals.

They later moved to California where they are currently living.







