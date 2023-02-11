 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Hudson breaks down past relationship with Chris Robinson

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Kate Hudson breaks down past relationship with Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson breaks down past relationship with Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson has finally decided to break her silence over the past relationship she had alongside Chris Robinson.

Hudson has just shed some light into her past marriage with Chris Robinson, for the very first time.

The Glass Onion actor broke it all down in a rare moment of candor, according to ET

She started by recalling how, within the first real trip she took with Robinson, she realized, Robinson, “I'm marrying this guy.”

This was not new to her either, since “I just like jump in the deep end of everything I do,” more often than not.

And while “People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him.”

Hence “I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn't think twice. And I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt.”

During the course of her chat, she even lauded Robinson for being a great teacher and showing her “what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.”

Hudson believes this rings true even though things wound up getting “complicated,” with time. This is all because she still fondly looks back on the time she “so in love.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate

Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate
Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'

Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari deny reports of singer’s failed medical intervention

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari deny reports of singer’s failed medical intervention
A$AP Rocky stepping up parenting game as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

A$AP Rocky stepping up parenting game as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

Pamela Anderson turns into ‘muse’ for Victoria Beckham

Pamela Anderson turns into ‘muse’ for Victoria Beckham
Alec Baldwin says ‘Rust’ prosecutor made ‘elementary legal error’

Alec Baldwin says ‘Rust’ prosecutor made ‘elementary legal error’
Katherine Schwarzenegger breaks down parenting plan with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger breaks down parenting plan with Chris Pratt
Rihanna ‘laser focused on every detail’ as she preps for Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna ‘laser focused on every detail’ as she preps for Super Bowl Halftime show
Kanye West costing Adidas $1.3 billion in losses

Kanye West costing Adidas $1.3 billion in losses
North West surprises Kim Kardashian with loving note

North West surprises Kim Kardashian with loving note
Meghan and Harry's foundation received huge donation from unidentified wealthy person

Meghan and Harry's foundation received huge donation from unidentified wealthy person