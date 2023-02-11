 
Amy Robach, Robin Roberts relationship becomes strained because of T.J. Holmes?

Amy Robach, who is said to be the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes after the couple's alleged affair blew up their jobs, had close bond with co-host Robin Roberts.

Amy's relationship with Robin has reportedly become strained after news broke of her cheating scandal with Good Morning America (GMA) co-host TJ Holmes.

The 50-year-old revealed that their close relationship blossomed after Robin, 62, convinced the morning show host to undergo her first mammogram on live TV in October 2013.

During an interview with People, the former Good Morning America host disclosed: "Robin and I instantly became sisters. But it's more than that, though, because she and I both know how integral her role was in me getting that mammogram."

Amy revealed that Robin 'saved' her life after convincing her to get a mammogram during a GMA broadcast.

However, Amy is reportedly enjoying her new relationship with T.J. Holmes. Recently, the pair celebrated their newfound free time by frolicking around Los Angeles.

Insiders tell Page Six the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources claim Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau.

