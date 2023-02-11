 
Seventeen’s Seungkwan And NCT’s Haechan confirm friendship in recent interaction

Seventeen’s Seungkwan And NCT’s Haechan interacted with in Music Bank’s recent video
Seventeen’s Seungkwan And NCT’s Haechan recently interacted with each other as seen in Music Bank’s most recent video. After NCT 127 was declared the winner for their song Ay-Yo, the group then began to perform their encore stage. After Haechan turned back, he found the BSS unit of Seventeen waiting to congratulate him.

Though NCT's Doyoung was standing in front of the pair, fans immediately noted that Seungkwan and Haechan went in for a brief hug. According to Koreaboo, fans were elated to see the interaction between the two. Their excitement was alleviated as Seungkwan had previously mentioned knowing Haechan, and it seems like the two singers have gotten closer. Their fans also started wondering if they would team up for a collaboration.

According to Soompi, NCT 127 recently went on to make Hanteo history, having the second-highest first-week sales of any repackaged album. The group made their comeback with Ay-Yo, which is a repackaged version of their older album called 2 Baddies. According to Hanteo Chart, the album sold approximately 955,632 copies in its first week.

The spot above NCT is occupied by Seventeen, having sold 1,126,104 copies of their album Sector 17.

