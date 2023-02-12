 
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Brendan Fraser wishes to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Brendan Fraser wishes to work with old friend Michelle Yeoh in the fourth Mummy film

Brendan Fraser is ready to work against with his The Mummy costar Michelle Yeoh in the franchise's fourth instalment.

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh last worked together in the third The Mummy, The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Dragon Emperor.

Speaking on the Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Brendan, 54, said, "I'm always looking for a job, if anyone's got the right conceit."

Brendan declared that working with his "old friend" Michelle on another Mummy movie "sounds like fun."

The star, "I've never been as famous and as unsalaried than I am at the moment, so, spread the word!"

