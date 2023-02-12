Amy Robach becomes 'emotionally weak' from romance mess at ABC?

Former GMA3 host Amy Robach was spotted with stressed looks while walking her dog in New York City amid how scandal drama unfolded with colleague-turned-lover T.J. Holmes at ABC.

According to The U.S. Sun, the blonde journalist donned shades to cover her eyes and avoided makeup during her morning stroll.



The mother-of-two sported workout gear while bundled up a black sports headband as she walked her pet dog on a leash.

Image Credits: The U.S. Sun

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old was on an emotional rollercoaster as she suffered invasive media coverage about her secret affair with T.J. Holmes.

Previously in November 2022, the Daily Mail outed the pair's love romance in a bombshell report.

After their affair became a scandal, ABC suspended the lovebirds and ordered an internal investigation.

Last month, an insider confided to The U.S. Sun, "It's official. Amy and TJ are out at the network. They reached a deal a few minutes ago."

An ABC News spokesperson said, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Robach and Holmes had been working colleagues on the morning show since 2020.