 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West ex-Juliana Nalu teases roses from another man?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Kanye West ex-Juliana Nalu teases roses from another man?

Kanye West former girlfriend seemingly received roses from another man before Valentine's Day kicked off intense speculations about her reported single relationship status.

According to TvShowsAce, the Brazilian model kicked the speculations on social media when she posted a picture holding roses seemingly someone.

The first snap captured her holding a single rose wrapped in plastic. The model donned a black suede motorcycle jacket over a black T-shirt.

Besides boasting about her plump pout, the model didn't reveal her face in the posts.

Juliana sported pink lipstick and braids in her hair. The 24-year-old teased fans with captioned the post with red heart emoji.

In the second picture, she revealed her complete outfit. West's ex-girlfriend matched her look with a hot cropped top and tight gray jeans. While she wore sunglasses that covered her face.

Some fans interpreted the model's posts as she was on a date with someone or was readying herself for Valentine's night.

Kanye West ex-Juliana Nalu teases roses from another man?

Earlier, Nalu called it quits on her relationship with Ye, reportedly over anti-Semitic tirades.

The news became public when she responded to a fan on social media that she had ended her affairs with the disgraced rapper.

Earlier, fans speculated Nalu and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton were getting cozy, as both were in Antarctica.

Further, the seven-time world champion shared a half-cropped unidentified woman picture in a hot tub with him.

One person concluded, "Of course he's on the same boat. Check Shaun White's Insta. They're in the hot tub and a girl (Juliana Nalu?) in Lewis' arms."

Another chimed in, "JULIANA NALU WITH LEWIS HAMILTON, REALLY???"

A third added, "Juliana Nalu with Lewis Hamilton. LOL this darling is too good."

While a fourth commented, "The Hamilton descent can be Brazilian, and it only depends on Juliana Nalu."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Louis 'treats' King Charles III just like 'any other grandpa'

Prince Louis 'treats' King Charles III just like 'any other grandpa'
Hilary Duff says she wants to ‘collect’ all ‘HIMYM’ for ‘HIMYF’ appearances

Hilary Duff says she wants to ‘collect’ all ‘HIMYM’ for ‘HIMYF’ appearances
Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks

Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks
Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week

Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to announce they are expecting third child on Valentine’s Day?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to announce they are expecting third child on Valentine’s Day?
Khloé Kardashian celebrates the ‘whole tribe’ in new tribute post

Khloé Kardashian celebrates the ‘whole tribe’ in new tribute post
Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event

Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine’s Day plan revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine’s Day plan revealed
Harry Styles gives a shout-out to One Direction during 2023 BRIT acceptance speech

Harry Styles gives a shout-out to One Direction during 2023 BRIT acceptance speech
Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’

Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’
Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider
Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party