What does ChatGPT know about top Pakistani politicians?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan (L), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif (R). — Reuters/AFP/File

There is a new AI bot in town and it has taken over the internet by storm. ChatGPT, developed by Open AI, has become a new obsession since its debut in November and is attracting a larger user base every day.

The artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbot is a free programme that generates text in response to a prompt including articles, essays, jokes and even poetry.



The controversial model interacts with users in a conversational way, however, the chatbot is trained on data that only goes up until 2021.

We asked ChatGPT who Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Parvez Elahi and Siraj ul Haq were.

Let's see what ChatGPT knows about these Pakistani politicians.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan is a Pakistani politician and former cricketer who is currently serving as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which he founded in 1996. Prior to entering politics, Khan was a highly successful international cricketer, captaining the Pakistani cricket team to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.



In politics, Khan is known for his stance on corruption, poverty, and social justice. He has been a vocal critic of the traditional political parties in Pakistan, and his rise to power was seen as a major shift in the country's political landscape. Since taking office, Khan has pursued a number of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Pakistanis, including investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Despite some initial challenges, Khan remains popular among his supporters, and his government is actively working to address the key issues facing the country.

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif is a Pakistani politician who has served as the chief minister of the Punjab province in Pakistan. He is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, a political party, and is also the younger brother of former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif has held various government positions over the years, including serving as the minister of finance, planning and development, and as the minister of health in the Punjab province.

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif is a Pakistani politician and businessman who has served as the prime minister of Pakistan on three separate occasions. He was first elected as prime minister in 1990 and went on to serve two additional terms in 1997 and 2013. Sharif is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, a political party that he founded in the 1990s.

During his time in office, Sharif has been known for his focus on economic development and his efforts to build stronger ties with other countries, particularly in the West. He has also been criticised for his handling of some key issues, including corruption and political instability. Despite these challenges, Sharif remains one of the most influential politicians in Pakistan, and continues to play a major role in the country's political landscape. In recent years, he has faced legal difficulties, including a series of corruption charges, which have led to his detention and imprisonment.

Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a Pakistani politician and the daughter of former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. She is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, a political party founded by her father, and is considered to be one of the rising stars of Pakistani politics.

Maryam Nawaz has been actively involved in politics since the late 2000s and has held various positions within the PML-N, including serving as the party's spokesperson and as a member of its central executive committee. She has also been a vocal advocate for women's rights and for addressing poverty and economic inequality in Pakistan.

In recent years, Maryam Nawaz has been at the centre of several high-profile political controversies, including the Panama Papers scandal, which implicated her father and several other high-ranking politicians in corruption allegations. Despite these challenges, she remains popular among her supporters, and is widely seen as a leading figure in Pakistani politics.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a Pakistani politician and the current chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), one of the country's largest and oldest political parties. He is the son of the former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari and the late former prime minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto entered politics following the death of his mother, who was assassinated in 2007. He has since taken an active role in leading the PPP, and is seen as a rising star in Pakistani politics. Bhutto is known for his focus on social justice and human rights, and has been a vocal critic of the military's role in politics. He has also been a strong advocate for democratic reforms, including the devolution of power to local governments and the strengthening of institutions such as the judiciary and media.

Despite his youth, Bilawal Bhutto has already played a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Pakistan, and is seen as a potential future leader of the country. He remains a popular figure among his supporters, and is widely regarded as one of the most important young politicians in the region.

Asif Ali Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari is a Pakistani politician who served as the president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013. He is a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), one of the country's largest and oldest political parties. Zardari is the widower of the late former prime minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007.

Zardari entered politics in the 1980s and has held a number of high-profile positions, including serving as a Senator and as the federal minister for investment. He is known for his controversial reputation, and has faced numerous corruption allegations throughout his political career. Despite these challenges, Zardari has remained a powerful figure in Pakistani politics and is considered one of the most influential politicians in the country.

In recent years, Zardari has taken a back seat from active politics, although he continues to play a behind-the-scenes role in the PPP and is seen as a mentor to his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is the current chairman of the party. Despite his controversies, Zardari remains a popular figure among many in Pakistan, and is widely regarded as one of the country's most astute political operators.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Fazlur Rehman is a Pakistani politician and religious leader who is the current head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), a conservative Islamic political party in Pakistan. He has been a prominent figure in Pakistani politics for many years, and is known for his religious views and his opposition to Western influence in the country.

Fazlur Rehman has held a number of high-profile positions in government, including serving as a member of Parliament and as a member of the federal cabinet. He has also been a vocal critic of US policies in the region, and has advocated for a more independent foreign policy for Pakistan.

In recent years, Fazlur Rehman has been at the centre of a number of political controversies, including opposition to the current government [PTI government] and its policies. Despite these challenges, he remains a popular figure among his supporters, and is widely seen as one of the most influential leaders of the conservative religious establishment in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry is a Pakistani politician who is currently serving as the Federal Minister for Science and Technology in the government of Pakistan. He is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry is known for his strong views on a range of political and social issues, and is seen as a progressive and outspoken figure in Pakistani politics. He has been a vocal advocate for freedom of speech, and has spoken out against corruption and nepotism in government.

Before entering politics, Chaudhry worked as a journalist and was known for his critical reporting on political and social issues. He has also worked as a lawyer and has been involved in a number of high-profile legal cases.

Chaudhry is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Pakistani politics and is seen as a potential future leader of the country. Despite some controversy surrounding his views and statements, he remains a popular figure among his supporters and is widely regarded as one of the most promising young politicians in the region.

Shireen Mazari

Shireen Mazari is a Pakistani politician and academic who is currently serving as the Federal Minister for Human Rights in the government of Pakistan. She is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mazari is a well-known figure in Pakistani politics, and is known for her strong views on a range of political and social issues. She has been a vocal advocate for human rights, and has been critical of the military's role in politics. She has also spoken out against corruption and nepotism in government and has been a strong advocate for democratic reforms.

Before entering politics, Mazari was an academic and researcher, and has published extensively on political and social issues in Pakistan. She has also served as a diplomat and has held a number of high-profile positions in government.

Shireen Mazari is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Pakistani politics, and is seen as a key figure in shaping the country's political and social discourse. Despite some controversy surrounding her views and statements, she remains a popular figure among her supporters and is widely regarded as one of the most important women in Pakistani politics.

Parvez Elahi

Parvez Elahi is a Pakistani politician who has held several high-profile positions in government, including serving as the chief minister of the province of Punjab. He is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), one of the largest political parties in the country.

Elahi has been involved in Pakistani politics for many years, and has a reputation for being a strong and effective administrator. He has been credited with implementing a number of reforms and development projects in the province of Punjab during his tenure as Chief Minister.

In addition to his political career, Elahi is also a successful businessman, and has interests in a range of industries, including agriculture, real estate, and transportation. He is widely regarded as one of the wealthiest politicians in Pakistan.

Despite his political and business success, Parvez Elahi has faced some criticism and controversy over the years, including allegations of corruption and nepotism. Nevertheless, he remains a popular and influential figure in Pakistani politics, and is widely regarded as one of the most important politicians in the country.

Siraj ul Haq

Siraj ul Haq is a Pakistani politician and religious leader who is currently serving as the Ameer (leader) of the Jamaat-e-Islami, one of the largest Islamic political parties in Pakistan. He has been a prominent figure in Pakistani politics for many years, and is known for his religious views and his opposition to Western influence in the country.

Haq has held a number of high-profile positions in government, including serving as a Member of the National Assembly and as a member of the provincial cabinet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has also been a vocal critic of US policies in the region, and has advocated for a more independent foreign policy for Pakistan.

In recent years, Siraj ul Haq has been at the centre of a number of political controversies, including opposition to the current government [PTI government] and its policies. Despite these challenges, he remains a popular figure among his supporters, and is widely seen as one of the most influential leaders of the conservative religious establishment in Pakistan.